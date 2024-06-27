AIADMK holds hunger strike over hooch tragedy, DMDK lends support

Premalatha Vijayakanth, speaking to reporters at the venue of the fast, backed AIADMK's demand for CBI probe and also demanded that Minister for Prohibition and Excise, S Muthusamy resign from his post to do justice.

She alleged police have not permitted the AIADMK leaders to 'make speeches,' (using public address system) and decried 'repression.'

Facts related to the hooch tragedy will emerge only if the CBI probed the matter and both the AIADMK and her party the DMDK are firm on this stand.

She alleged that, "ruling party persons abetted the brewing of illicit arrack." Denouncing suspension of AIADMK MLAs, she demanded that the government specify the norms violated by the opposition party members.

"Where could the Kallakurichi tragedy could be discussed other than the Assembly," she asked.

The leader of opposition 'Annan' (elder brother) Edappadi Palaniswami and AIADMK members were not allowed to take up the matter and she asked if this was fair. "The Assembly is for discussing only people's problems. The House is run on tax payers money."

Referring to leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi's comment in Lok Sabha that he is confident that "you (Speaker) will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, to represent voice of people of India," and support of DMK MPs for that, she asked how could there exist one kind of rule for the Parliament and another for the state Assembly.

She alleged the DMK regime did not allow opposition to raise issues in state Assembly but it is for opposition's voice to be heard in Parliament.

"History will say that it is the DMK (when it was in opposition) which has staged more walkouts and did not allow the House proceedings to go on," she claimed.