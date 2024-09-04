AICC reshuffle bears Rahul Gandhi’s stamp: Congress prepares for next battles with youth & diversity

In a decisive move underscoring Rahul Gandhi's commitment to party reform, the recent reshuffle in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) emphasises the ‘50 under 50’ rule, a principle adopted during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir in May 2022.

The reshuffle, announced on 30 August, aims to ensure that half of the party’s office bearers are under the age of 50, signaling a clear intent to inject fresh energy into the Congress leadership.

With around 60 per cent of the new appointees drawn from SC, ST, and OBC communities, the reshuffle also marks a deliberate push towards greater inclusivity and representation, reflecting the party's efforts to connect more effectively with India's diverse demographic.

Party insiders revealed that the latest appointments bring several young, dynamic leaders into key roles at the national level, signaling a strategic shift as Congress gears up for the upcoming electoral challenges.

This reshuffle, they say, is a clear indication of Rahul Gandhi’s vision to strengthen the party's core by promoting diversity and youth leadership.

Renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai highlighted the demographic breakdown of the new appointees in a post on X: “OBC - 23, SC - 10, ST - 5, Minorities - 11, General - 26, Women - 12. But here is a sign of real change: 48 post holders are under the age of 50! Is the grand old party under Rahul Gandhi finally getting a ‘young’ look? Kya Hawa badal rahi hai?”