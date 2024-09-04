AICC reshuffle bears Rahul Gandhi’s stamp: Congress prepares for next battles with youth & diversity
The reshuffle reflects Rahul’s commitment to the ‘50 under 50’ rule, a principle adopted during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, aiming to ensure that half of all office bearers are under the age of 50
In a decisive move underscoring Rahul Gandhi's commitment to party reform, the recent reshuffle in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) emphasises the ‘50 under 50’ rule, a principle adopted during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir in May 2022.
The reshuffle, announced on 30 August, aims to ensure that half of the party’s office bearers are under the age of 50, signaling a clear intent to inject fresh energy into the Congress leadership.
With around 60 per cent of the new appointees drawn from SC, ST, and OBC communities, the reshuffle also marks a deliberate push towards greater inclusivity and representation, reflecting the party's efforts to connect more effectively with India's diverse demographic.
Party insiders revealed that the latest appointments bring several young, dynamic leaders into key roles at the national level, signaling a strategic shift as Congress gears up for the upcoming electoral challenges.
This reshuffle, they say, is a clear indication of Rahul Gandhi’s vision to strengthen the party's core by promoting diversity and youth leadership.
Renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai highlighted the demographic breakdown of the new appointees in a post on X: “OBC - 23, SC - 10, ST - 5, Minorities - 11, General - 26, Women - 12. But here is a sign of real change: 48 post holders are under the age of 50! Is the grand old party under Rahul Gandhi finally getting a ‘young’ look? Kya Hawa badal rahi hai?”
In the weeks leading up to the reshuffle, Rahul Gandhi held a series of consultations with young leaders from across India, said party sources.
These discussions, held in small groups, focused on strategies to strengthen the party organisation and effectively tackle the BJP in the upcoming elections. The outcome of the meetings called by Rahul Gandhi, is now evident in the reshuffle, which includes the induction of fresh faces as secretaries and joint secretaries, as well as a realignment of existing roles.
The reshuffle has brought several prominent young leaders to the forefront:
Szarita Laitphlang, a dedicated party worker from Meghalaya who has been active in the northeastern states, will now assist AICC in-charge Chhattisgarh, Sachin Pilot, as a secretary.
Subhashini Yadav, daughter of the late JD-U leader Sharad Yadav, who has been a key figure in the 'Save Constitution' conclaves, will assist AICC in-charge Gujarat, Mukul Wasnik, as a secretary.
Netta D’Souza, whose efforts in leading the Mahila Congress were widely appreciated, will now assist AICC in-charge organisation KC Venugopal as a secretary, along with former NSUI president Neeraj Kundan, who is expected to contest the J&K assembly polls.
Pargat Singh, Punjab MLA and former Indian hockey team captain, will assist AICC in-charge Uttarakhand Kumari Selja as a secretary.
Alok Sharma, known for his robust defense of the party on television debates, will assist AICC in-charge Punjab Devender Yadav as a secretary.
Sushant Mishra, who has been instrumental in organising Rahul Gandhi’s tours, will now assist AICC in-charge administration Gurdeep Singh Sappal as a joint secretary.
Divya Maderna, former Rajasthan MLA, will assist AICC in-charge J&K and Ladakh Bharat Sinh Solanki as a secretary, while Chiranjiv Rao, son of Haryana leader Ajay Yadav and son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, will assist AICC in-charge Rajasthan SS Randhawa.
The reshuffle also saw strategic appointments in key states:
Manoj Chauhan and Prafull Gudhadhe will assist AICC in-charge Haryana Dipak Babaria.
Saptagiri Ulaka and Sirivella Prasad will assist AICC in-charge Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmed Mir.
BM Sandeep, Qazi Nizamuddin, Kunal Chaudhary, and UB Venkatesh have been tasked with assisting AICC in-charge Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala.
Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny will assist AICC in-charge Delhi Dipak Babaria as secretaries, in preparation for the 2025 assembly polls.
This reshuffle marks a significant step in Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to modernise and energise the grand old party.
By focusing on youth and diversity, the party hopes to present a strong challenge to the BJP in the upcoming elections. As the new appointees take on their roles, all eyes will be on how this strategic shift plays out on the political stage.
