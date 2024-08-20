AIIMS Delhi issues monkeypox guidelines, earmarks isolation beds

AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, 20 August, issued guidelines for handling suspected monkeypox patients and allocated five beds for treatment in isolation.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) stated that the suspected patients should be immediately placed in a designated isolation area to minimise contact with other patients and staff.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, raising the need for heightened awareness of the disease, rapid identification and stringent infection control measures to prevent further spread, the centre-run institute said in a statement.