Air India diverts Delhi–Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai after Israel closes airspace

Air India on Saturday diverted its Delhi–Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai following the closure of Israeli airspace amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Israel has launched attacks on Iran, prompting restrictions in parts of the region’s airspace and affecting commercial flight operations.

In a statement, Air India said: “AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew.”

An airline official confirmed that the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

The airline added that it was closely tracking developments and would modify operations if necessary.

“We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,” Air India said, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the “unforeseen situation.”