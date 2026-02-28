Air India diverts Delhi–Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai after Israel closes airspace
Airlines monitor regional situation as Israel-Iran conflict disrupts aviation routes
Air India on Saturday diverted its Delhi–Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai following the closure of Israeli airspace amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.
Israel has launched attacks on Iran, prompting restrictions in parts of the region’s airspace and affecting commercial flight operations.
In a statement, Air India said: “AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew.”
An airline official confirmed that the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.
The airline added that it was closely tracking developments and would modify operations if necessary.
“We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,” Air India said, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the “unforeseen situation.”
Other carriers are also reviewing their operations in the region. IndiGo said it was closely monitoring updates concerning Iran and its airspace.
“Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves,” the airline said in a post on X, advising passengers to check their flight status before departure.
Flight tracking platform Flightradar24.com noted that the closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East was affecting multiple airlines and routes.
The disruption follows a series of military strikes that have heightened tensions in the region, leading to precautionary airspace closures and flight diversions by international carriers prioritising passenger and crew safety.
