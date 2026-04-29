Day after airlines' SOS to govt, Air India flight makes unscheduled landing after mid-air fuel scare

An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar made an unscheduled landing in Jaipur on Wednesday after concerns emerged over fuel availability during the journey, though the airline attributed the diversion to adverse weather conditions.

The incident involved flight IX-1057, which had departed from Delhi and was headed to Bhubaneswar when the diversion decision was taken.

According to initial information, the aircraft was rerouted to Jaipur as a precautionary measure after fuel-related concerns were identified mid-flight.

The pilot subsequently opted to land at Jaipur airport safely.

There were no reports of any technical malfunction, injuries or damage during the incident.

Passengers reportedly remained seated inside the aircraft after landing while airline and airport authorities coordinated further arrangements.

Airline cites bad weather

However, Air India Express denied reports linking the diversion to a fuel shortage and said the flight was diverted because of weather conditions on the route.

“Due to adverse weather conditions en route to Bhubaneswar, one of our flights from Delhi was diverted briefly to Jaipur,” an airline spokesperson said.

“When the weather improved, the flight resumed its operations to Bhubaneswar,” the spokesperson added.

Recent precautionary landing

The development comes days after another Air India flight made a precautionary landing.

On 26 April, flight AI633 from Mumbai to Bhopal landed safely in Bhopal following a suspected technical issue.

“The crew operating flight AI633 from Mumbai to Bhopal on 26 April decided to make a precautionary landing at Bhopal due to a suspected technical issue as per standard operating procedure,” Air India had said.

The airline stated that all passengers and crew members disembarked safely.