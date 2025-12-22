Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine oil pressure alert mid-air

An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai was forced to turn back shortly after take-off early on Monday after pilots detected a critical drop in oil pressure in one of the aircraft’s engines, prompting an immediate safety response.

Flight AI887, operated by a Boeing 777-337 ER, departed Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 3.20 am when the crew observed abnormally low oil pressure in the right-hand engine. The pressure subsequently fell to zero, a development treated in aviation as a serious technical concern, leading the pilots to initiate standard emergency procedures and return to Delhi.

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident. No injuries were reported.

In aviation operations, a loss of engine oil pressure is considered critical because oil is essential for cooling and lubrication. A sustained drop can cause rapid overheating and may, in extreme situations, result in engine failure or fire.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it had taken note of the incident and sought a detailed report from Air India. In a post on X, the ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the technical issue.

The ministry also instructed the airline to provide all necessary assistance to affected passengers and ensure their accommodation on subsequent flights, reiterating that passenger safety remains paramount.