Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine oil pressure alert mid-air
Boeing 777 lands safely after crew follow emergency procedures; aviation regulator seeks detailed report
An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai was forced to turn back shortly after take-off early on Monday after pilots detected a critical drop in oil pressure in one of the aircraft’s engines, prompting an immediate safety response.
Flight AI887, operated by a Boeing 777-337 ER, departed Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 3.20 am when the crew observed abnormally low oil pressure in the right-hand engine. The pressure subsequently fell to zero, a development treated in aviation as a serious technical concern, leading the pilots to initiate standard emergency procedures and return to Delhi.
The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident. No injuries were reported.
In aviation operations, a loss of engine oil pressure is considered critical because oil is essential for cooling and lubrication. A sustained drop can cause rapid overheating and may, in extreme situations, result in engine failure or fire.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it had taken note of the incident and sought a detailed report from Air India. In a post on X, the ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the technical issue.
The ministry also instructed the airline to provide all necessary assistance to affected passengers and ensure their accommodation on subsequent flights, reiterating that passenger safety remains paramount.
Air India confirmed that the crew acted strictly in line with established safety protocols. “The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 22 decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, as per standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely and passengers and crew disembarked normally,” an airline spokesperson said.
The carrier added that the aircraft is undergoing detailed technical checks and will return to service only after receiving full clearance. Ground staff at Delhi airport assisted passengers, and alternative arrangements were made to fly them to Mumbai at the earliest opportunity.
“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson said.
The incident comes just days after an Air India Express flight bound for Visakhapatnam was cancelled at Gannavaram Airport on December 18 following the detection of an engine-related technical snag before departure. That flight had several high-profile passengers on board, including former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.
While both Air India and Air India Express have stressed that the decisions were taken purely in the interest of safety, the back-to-back incidents have renewed attention on aircraft maintenance and operational checks amid the peak travel season.
With agency inputs
