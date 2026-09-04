Air India Phuket flight suffered triple hydraulic failure; AAIB flags pilot’s drug test

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday raised serious concern over the pilot-in-command of an Air India flight testing non-negative for a psychoactive substance after the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude, leaving several passengers injured.

In its preliminary report on the 4 August incident, the AAIB recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action as a detailed investigation continues.

The report also mentioned that the aircraft detected loss involving all three hydraulic systems, followed by an autopilot disconnect and stall warning, before the systems recovered. The investigation pertaining to Air India flight AI 2379, travelling from Phuket to Delhi, is presently ongoing.

The aircraft was operated using an Airbus A320-251N aircraft bearing the registration VT-EXO. The aircraft was carrying 145 people, including two pilots and six cabin crew members.

After the aircraft landed at Delhi airport, 24 people received medical assistance. Four of them had sustained serious injuries, according to the 10-page preliminary report.

“In view of a non-negative result for psychoactive substances for one of the flight crew, it is recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances,” the AAIB said in its interim safety recommendation.

The investigation agency said a confirmatory test had found the pilot-in-command non-negative for a psychoactive substance.

“The confirmation of use of psychoactive substance is a serious concern, and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority,” it said.

The AAIB was initially informed that the aircraft had encountered turbulence while flying to Delhi. However, after examining the available evidence and assessing the injuries suffered by those on board, it classified the incident as an accident.

Investigators are scrutinising data and records gathered from different stakeholders. The investigation team met the flight crew, cabin crew and cabin supervisor at Delhi airport and subsequently interviewed both pilots.