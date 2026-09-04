Air India Phuket flight suffered triple hydraulic failure; AAIB flags pilot’s drug test
Preliminary report says investigators are scrutinising data and records gathered from different stakeholders
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday raised serious concern over the pilot-in-command of an Air India flight testing non-negative for a psychoactive substance after the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude, leaving several passengers injured.
In its preliminary report on the 4 August incident, the AAIB recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action as a detailed investigation continues.
The report also mentioned that the aircraft detected loss involving all three hydraulic systems, followed by an autopilot disconnect and stall warning, before the systems recovered. The investigation pertaining to Air India flight AI 2379, travelling from Phuket to Delhi, is presently ongoing.
The aircraft was operated using an Airbus A320-251N aircraft bearing the registration VT-EXO. The aircraft was carrying 145 people, including two pilots and six cabin crew members.
After the aircraft landed at Delhi airport, 24 people received medical assistance. Four of them had sustained serious injuries, according to the 10-page preliminary report.
“In view of a non-negative result for psychoactive substances for one of the flight crew, it is recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances,” the AAIB said in its interim safety recommendation.
The investigation agency said a confirmatory test had found the pilot-in-command non-negative for a psychoactive substance.
“The confirmation of use of psychoactive substance is a serious concern, and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority,” it said.
The AAIB was initially informed that the aircraft had encountered turbulence while flying to Delhi. However, after examining the available evidence and assessing the injuries suffered by those on board, it classified the incident as an accident.
Investigators are scrutinising data and records gathered from different stakeholders. The investigation team met the flight crew, cabin crew and cabin supervisor at Delhi airport and subsequently interviewed both pilots.
Responding to the preliminary report, Air India said it was cooperating fully with the investigation and had begun voluntary testing of all its pilots.
“We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records. Safety remains Air India's highest priority,” an Air India spokesperson said.
“Our pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in accordance with applicable national and international requirements. Following the incident, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100 per cent of its pilots as a further step to reinforce its safety-first approach,” the spokesperson added.
“The airline maintains zero tolerance for any breach of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements and will take appropriate action wherever warranted. Air India remains committed to implementing any recommendations arising from the investigation.”
Aviation expert Captain Amit Singh observed that the preliminary findings did not reveal much beyond information already available about the incident.
“Nothing more than what we already know in the AI-2379 VT-EXO accident. The Airbus leaked report revealed more than the AAIB report. At least now it’s classified as an accident,” Singh posted on X.
The AAIB said its investigation remained under way, with a final determination of the circumstances and contributing factors expected after the examination of operational, technical and medical evidence.
With agency inputs