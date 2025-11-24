Air pollution protest: Police claims protesters used pepper spray, 15 held
Police say demonstrators blocked traffic too; organisers accuse authorities of ignoring city’s worsening air quality
The Delhi Police on Monday, 24 November, said it had arrested at least 15 people for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel and blocking the road during a protest at India Gate against rising air pollution levels in the national capital.
Officials said the situation escalated on Sunday when some demonstrators reportedly used pepper spray on police personnel as they were being removed from the site. “The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare,” an officer said. Several police personnel sustained injuries and were taken to RML Hospital for treatment.
According to the police, India Gate is not a designated protest venue. “The protesters were asked to leave. Jantar Mantar is the designated site, and anyone can demonstrate there after obtaining permission,” the officer said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air — one of the groups involved in the demonstration — issued a statement asserting that the city’s worsening air quality posed a “serious risk” to public health. The statement accused authorities of failing to address the root causes of pollution and claimed the Air Quality Index has remained in the “severe” category despite what it described as “cosmetic measures” such as water sprinkling, cloud seeding and spraying near AQI stations.
Police alleged that demonstrators jumped barricades and blocked the C-Hexagon intersection, sitting on the road for more than an hour and causing congestion. “Even people stuck in the traffic jam were requesting them to clear the way,” the officer added.
The police claimed that when teams tried to disperse the gathering, several protesters misbehaved, assaulted personnel, and a few used pepper spray. The incident has prompted a wider investigation, with CCTV footage being examined to identify others involved.
Responding to questions about slogans allegedly raised in support of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma during the demonstration, the officer said the matter was being investigated from “all angles.”
