Air pollution protest: Police claims protesters used pepper spray, 15 held

The Delhi Police on Monday, 24 November, said it had arrested at least 15 people for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel and blocking the road during a protest at India Gate against rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

Officials said the situation escalated on Sunday when some demonstrators reportedly used pepper spray on police personnel as they were being removed from the site. “The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare,” an officer said. Several police personnel sustained injuries and were taken to RML Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, India Gate is not a designated protest venue. “The protesters were asked to leave. Jantar Mantar is the designated site, and anyone can demonstrate there after obtaining permission,” the officer said.