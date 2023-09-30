Air quality management commission allows diesel gensets for emergency purposes till Dec 31 in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced a temporary exemption for diesel gensets that have not yet transitioned to clean fuel from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions.

The CAQM has decided to allow diesel generating sets without emission control devices to operate for emergency purposes in the national capital region (NCR) until 31 December.

However, this exemption is subject to strict adherence to the emission control measures outlined in the draft proposal.

The revised schedule for the operation of diesel generating sets, as per Direction No. 73 dated 2 June is now set to take effect from 1 October.

Notwithstanding this revision, CAQM has granted a one-time exception for diesel generating sets of all capacity ranges to operate exclusively for emergency services in the NCR until 31 December. This includes elevators, medical services, railway, metro, airports, sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations, national security projects, telecommunications and IT and data services.