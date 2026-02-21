Air quality panel backs tougher particulate emission cap for industries in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM), the statutory body tasked with tackling air pollution in the National Capital Region, has issued a direction proposing stricter particulate matter (PM) emission standards for industries across Delhi-NCR.

Under the proposal, a uniform PM emission limit of 50 milligrams per normal cubic metre (mg/Nm³) will apply to a range of identified industrial sectors. Industrial stack emissions are considered a major contributor to elevated particulate levels in the region and also play a role in the formation of secondary pollutants that worsen air quality.

The commission said that stronger controls on industrial sources are essential to address persistent pollution in Delhi-NCR. Since its formation, it has mandated a shift to cleaner fuels, prescribed emission standards for biomass- and fuel-based boilers and furnaces, and notified approved fuel lists through statutory directions.

The decision to tighten the PM standard follows recommendations by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), based on a study conducted by IIT Kanpur and further inputs from a CPCB-constituted technical committee. The Commission concluded that a 50 mg/Nm³ benchmark is both technically achievable and environmentally necessary.

The revised cap will apply to 17 categories of highly polluting industries identified by the CPCB, Red Category (medium and large) air-polluting industries, as well as food and food processing units, textile units operating boilers or thermic fluid heaters, and metal industries using furnaces in Delhi-NCR.