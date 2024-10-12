Aircraft faces mid-air glitch after take-off from Tamil Nadu, lands safely

An Air India Express Sharjah-bound flight from Tiruchirappalli experienced a mid-air technical glitch shortly after takeoff on Friday, forcing the plane to circle multiple times in the sky to reduce fuel and weight before landing safely, according to the airline's spokesperson.

The flight, which took off at 5.30 pm from Tiruchirappalli with 141 passengers, landed safely at around 8.15 pm.

Immediately after taking off, the aircraft experienced a fault related to hydraulic systems, the landing gear.

An Air India Express spokesperson said,"...we would like to clarify that no emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing.

"The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate our commitment to prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations."