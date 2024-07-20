Airline operations restored after major Microsoft glitch: civil aviation minister

Airline systems across airports, which were impacted due to a global IT outage on Friday, 19 July have started working normally, and all issues are likely to be resolved by noon on Saturday, civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu said.

The ministry is constantly monitoring the operations at airports and airlines to ensure travel readjustments and refunds are taken care of, he added. "Since 3 AM (Saturday), Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now," Naidu said in a statement.

On Friday, in one of the world's biggest ever IT outages, an update of a product offered by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike triggered problems with Microsoft Windows across the planet, hitting operations in financial sector companies and airlines, while hospital operations were postponed and some television channels went off air.

Airports across the country witnessed chaotic scenes after the online passenger booking, reservation and boarding systems turned to manual mode due to the outage, resulting in higher passenger handling processing time and consequently hundreds of flights were delayed and many cancelled.

There is a backlog because of disruptions on Friday, and it is getting cleared gradually, according to the statement. "By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved," the minister said.

The reservation and check-in systems of most airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa and Air India Express, are now operational, according to a source.