Akali Dal slams Punjab govt for ‘atrocities’ against farmers, devotees

Former MP and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Wednesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for committing "atrocities" against farmers and devotees at the historic Amb Sahib gurdwara in Mohali.

The SAD leader told the media that "it is shameful that the AAP government has turned gurdwaras into cantonments and even ousted devotees from its premises on the assumption that they had come there to support farmer organisations that had planned a protest in Chandigarh to demand fair compensation for flood ravaged farmers".

Terming the act as a direct interference in the religious affairs of the Sikh community, Chandumajra said "the disrespect shown to the Sikh community has reminded the community about the 'raj' of Beant Singh. I request Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to tread the same path as its repercussions would not be in the interest of the state of its people".

He also asked the chief minister to issue orders to the police not to come in the way of devotees visiting gurdwaras to pay their obeisance.

"I have also requested the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President to take up the issue and register a strong protest against the mistreatment of devotees who were forcefully taken out of the gurdwara premises," he said.