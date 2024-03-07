Akhilesh Yadav: BJP is nervous ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 6 March, took a dig at the BJP over the cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, saying the ruling party is "nervous" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav was in Sambhal to pay homage to party MP Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq, who passed away recently.

Later, talking to reporters, he said names of more SP candidates will be announced soon for the parliamentary polls.

"If they (BJP) come to know that they can get (more) votes through one more expansion, then they will do it," Yadav said, when asked for his reaction on the cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government.

"These people are so nervous that if they come to know that if one of our journalist friends is made a minister, it could help win two Lok Sabha seats they will make him a minister. This expansion has not been done to serve the public and the public understand it," he said.

The elections will be announced soon and the new ministers will not be able to work, he added.

The first expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government was effected on Tuesday, 5 March, with four ministers being sworn in.