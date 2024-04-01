Akhilesh Yadav says impartial elections will be EC's victory

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is the only ray of hope which can curb the misuse of the ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and I-T (income tax) department by the BJP government from the front.

"E = ED, C = CBI, I = IT. The way ECI is formed by combining the first letters of ED, CBI and I-T is actually a positive indication that 'Election Commission of India' is the ray of hope that can curb the misuse of ED, CBI and IT department by the BJP government from the front," Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi.

"From today, we are entering the first election month of 2024. It is hoped that the 'Election Commission' will fulfil its Constitutional responsibility, will not allow the unbridled and dishonest government machinery to become active, and will become a shield to protect democratic values as always. Only when democracy survives will the dignity (garima) and reputation (pratishtha) of the Election Commission also remain intact," he said.