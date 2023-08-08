All private schools in UP to remain closed on Tuesday

The Unaided Private Schools Association has announced closure of all private schools in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in wake of the incident at the Children Girls School in Azamgarh, in which a girl student died after falling from the third floor of the school in suspicious circumstances.

The association has taken this decision after the bail of the principal and teacher of the private school, arrested in connection with the girl’s death, was cancelled.

Earlier, the Private School Association had met Principal Secretary Home, Sanjay Prasad in the afternoon. After his assurance, the decision to close the school was withdrawn but again in the evening, in a dramatic development, the decision was cancelled.