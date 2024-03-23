Allahabad HC declares UP Board of Madrasa Education Act 'unconstitutional'

The Allahabad High Court on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004 "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism, and asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.

A division bench comprising justices Vivek Chaudhary and Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow bench of the court declared the law ultra vires on a writ petition filed by a one Anshuman Singh Rathore.

In his reaction to the order, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said the board will study the decision and decide the further course of action. "Now after 20 years, the Madrasa Education Act has been declared unconstitutional. Obviously, there has been some mistake somewhere. Our lawyers could not present their case properly before the court," he said.

Senior All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said the order should be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The petitioner had challenged the constitutionality of the UP madrasa board as well as objecting to the management of madrasas by the minority welfare department rather than the education department.