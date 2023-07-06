Allahabad HC denies protection to a live-in couple

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a married woman who was living with another person on the grounds that granting police protection to such a couple could indirectly endorse illicit relationships.

Dismissing the petition filed by Sunita and another, Justice Renu Agarwal clarified that the court was not against live-in relationship but was against illegal relations.

“This court does not deem it proper to permit the parties to such illegality, as tomorrow petitioners may convey that we have sanctified their illicit relations,” the court added.