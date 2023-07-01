MP High Court requests Centre to reduce women’s consent age to 16 from 18

“'I request the Government of India to think over the matter for reducing the age of prosecutrix (female complainant) from 18 to 16 years as earlier before (IPC) amendments (were made) so that injustice should be redressed,” read the order by Justice Deepak Kumar Agarwal.

The court said the age of consent for females at 18 has “disturbed the fabric of society”.

As per the prosecution, the complainant was a minor in 2020 and would take coaching classes from the petitioner. She alleged that the petitioner once gave her a spiked drink, raped her and made a video of the sexual assault. He then allegedly raped her many times blackmailing her with the clip.