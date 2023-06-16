Law Commission seeks information from government on age of consent: Sources

The 22nd Law Commission, which is looking into the issue of age of consent, held a meeting with officials of the Women and Child Development Ministry recently and sought details on the subject, sources said on Friday.

Over the years, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which defines a child as a person aged below 18, has often come in conflict with the role of consent in determining the nature of relationships between adolescents.

Sources said the Law Commission held a meeting with the government and sought some information on the matter of age of consent.