POCSO: Is adolescent love being thrown under the bus?

Justice Singh added: "What happens in a trial is that the counsel for the accused has a duty to perform. He has to be honest to his client who's the accused, so his effort is to prove that the survivor is either lying or is exaggerating the incident or the incident did not happen. So that results in a kind of re-traumatisation or reliving the whole incident by the survivor. This is again something which needs to be addressed because the criminal justice system requires the survivor to be cross-examined. The child has to be cross-examined. The counsel for the accused has to try and prove that. So these are issues which are plaguing the system but need to be addressed. I am sure as we move forward, things will be done in this direction."



Affirmative action is crucial, according to Justice Singh, who also emphasised the necessity to reintegrate the child survivor into society.



Justice Singh said: "What I feel we have kind of in all these cases is tried and interacted with the survivor also in chambers. So what they actually are looking for is a voice. They want to be brought back into the society, it needs to be told that yes, a wrong has been done. It needs to be told that yes, you have been wronged. It has to be recognized. So this is again, something society, the surroundings, the family members need to be more sensitized, need to be more aware of the issue, that actually the child feels that the child has been wronged and that needs to be recognised."