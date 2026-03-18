Allahabad HC reaffirms right to pray on pvt property, directs UP to ensure protection

It clarified that its interpretation of Article 25 — which guarantees freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion — does not confer any special status on a particular faith.

“The elucidation of Article 25… is not to be construed as giving any special status to the adherents of the Islamic faith,” the bench noted, adding that the provision grants equal and immutable rights to all religions, subject only to public order, morality and health.

The court also highlighted that this constitutional protection extends even to non-belief. Freedom of conscience, it said, equally enables an atheist to profess and propagate the view that there is no God, grounded in logic and reason.

At the same time, the bench drew a clear boundary: Article 25 cannot be invoked to shield acts or speech that disturb communal harmony. “The law prohibits actions and speech having the propensity to vitiate public order by pitting one religious denomination against the other,” it said, adding that such conduct would fall outside constitutional protection and attract criminal liability.

It further cautioned that religious gatherings must remain true to their purpose. “By no stretch of imagination does Article 25 accord protection to incitement of one faith by the other in the garb of prayer,” the court said.

The observations came in a case from Sambhal district, where it was alleged that authorities had restricted Muslims from offering prayers at a particular site during Ramzan.

On 13 March, the Court had questioned the local administration’s reported decision to limit the number of worshippers and remarked that officials unable to uphold law and order should resign.