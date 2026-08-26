Allahabad High Court hijab order violates constitutional rights, says Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the Allahabad High Court’s dismissal of a minor student’s plea seeking permission to wear a hijab with her prescribed school uniform, describing the ruling as an “attack on Islam”.

Addressing a Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen gathering at the AIMIM headquarters in Hyderabad’s Darussalam on Tuesday, Owaisi said he disagreed with the judgment and questioned whether the high court should have issued such an order.

He referred to the Sabarimala matter pending before the Supreme Court, where questions surrounding essential religious practices are under consideration.

“I disagree with this high court judgment; I do not concur with it,” Owaisi said, arguing that the ruling violated Articles 19 and 25 of the Constitution.

“Who are you to decide what is essential to Islam? Girls are wearing hijab on their heads, not on their minds. It is an attack on Islam,” he added.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a minor student of a private school in Prayagraj seeking permission to wear a hijab along with the school uniform.

The court observed that the petitioner had not submitted religious scripture or other evidence establishing that wearing a headscarf was an essential part of her faith. It also noted that photographs placed before it showed other students from the same religious community attending the school without scarves.

During his address, Owaisi also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that they had historically preferred Manusmriti to the Constitution.