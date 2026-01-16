Allahabad High Court orders action against those filing false FIRs

The Allahabad High Court has directed police authorities in Uttar Pradesh to mandatorily initiate legal proceedings against individuals who lodge false, frivolous or malicious first information reports (FIRs), warning that failure to do so could invite prosecution and departmental action against erring officers.

In a strongly worded order passed on Wednesday, Justice Praveen Kumar Giri said the misuse of the criminal justice system by filing baseless complaints must be curbed, and that police officials have a duty to act against such abuse of process.

The court cautioned that non-compliance with its directions would amount to contempt of court. It added that aggrieved individuals would be entitled to approach the High Court for action not only against the police authorities concerned but also against judicial officers, if necessary.

The ruling came while disposing of a petition filed by Umme Farva, a resident of Aligarh, who had approached the court alleging misuse of police machinery through false reporting.