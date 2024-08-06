'Allegations baseless', claims NCERT, on being flayed over dropped Preamble

The NCERT has noted that the recent textbook revisions align with the introduction of the NEP 2020. This year, new textbooks for Classes 3 and 6 have been published in accordance with the updated national curriculum framework, it said.

Earlier, various news reports claimed that the Preamble had been omitted from some textbooks in key academic subjects such as the languages and environmental studies (EVS).

Historically, the Preamble appeared in the initial pages of several Class VI textbooks, such as Durva (Hindi), Honeysuckle (English), and various EVS books. Now, the new English textbook Poorvi and the Sanskrit textbook Deepakam feature the national anthem and the national song, though not the Preamble. Notably, the previous Sanskrit book, Ruchira, also did not include the Preamble.