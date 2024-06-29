The NCERT in its own Kafkaesque world

‘Both of us do not want the NCERT to hide behind our names to pass on to students such textbooks of political science that we find politically biased, academically indefensible and pedagogically dysfunctional...

'The new editions of these books that have been published with our names should be withdrawn from the market forthwith...

'If the NCERT fails to take immediate corrective action, we may be forced to take legal recourse,’ the letter further says.

One can hardly disagree with them.

Palshikar and Yadav have further requested the NCERT to make public the names of the academics and experts under whose guidance these changes have been made. It’s nothing short of bizarre that those names are being withheld, while credit is being thrust upon people who disagree with the changes and have repeatedly said ‘not in our name’.

How does one make sense of the NCERT’s Kafkaesque world, of its insistence that it owns even the names of scholars since it owns the copyright of the books?

This logic seems to rhyme with the logic of the regime the Council serves, which had argued before the Supreme Court that the people of India cannot claim ownership over themselves, that the state has all the right to do whatever it thinks necessary with their bodies and privacy.

***

It came to our knowledge recently that the NCERT had decided to refer to the Babri Masjid as simply a ‘three-domed structure’.

When all of us including Prof. D.P. Saklani, the all-powerful NCERT chief, are dead and gone, will it serve future generations well to remember that these changes were made under the leadership of a ‘two-legged creature’? What’s in a name, after all?

Is the NCERT director even thinking about the absurdity of his position?