Alleged misuse of customer data by travel portals sparks social media uproar

The Delhi HC on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, rejected alleged concerns over how MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and Skyscanner had been mishandling customer data over time.

Media reports said the PIL filed by BJP member and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay specifically pointed to travel companies sharing personal information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar, and passport details, without adequate protection measures in place.

Citing Section 3 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), the petitioner argued that it is the responsibility of the central government to ensure that travel companies, especially those operating overseas, comply with stringent data protection regulations.

CNBC news said that Upadhyay had emphasised the need for clarity on measures these companies took to safeguard customer data and calls for notices to be issued mandating compliance with the DPDP Act 2023.

However, the PIL faced a setback as the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition, citing the absence of government representation. The court directed the applicant to address their concerns through the Government of India's Grievance Forum, adding to the frustration of users worried about potential data misuse.