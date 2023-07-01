Amarnath Yatra begins: 2nd batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

A second batch of more than 4,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at Jammu on Saturday, July 1, in a secured convoy on a pilgrimage to the 3,888-meter-high Amarnath cave shrine.

The pilgrims left the base camp in the morning in a cavalcade of 188 vehicles. With this, the number of pilgrims who left for the Amarnath cave shrine from the Jammu base camp climbs to 7,904, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Friday, June 30.