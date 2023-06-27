MHA to hold final security review for Amarnath Yatra on Tuesday

The Union home ministry is expected to undertake a final security review of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir with all the stakeholders in New Delhi on Tuesday, official sources said.

The meeting will be held in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at North Block and will be chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The heads of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), such as the CRPF, BSF and ITBP, and senior officials from intelligence, the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Amarnath shrine board are expected to attend the meeting, the sources said.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31.

This is going to be the final security review before the Amarnath Yatra begins, the sources said.