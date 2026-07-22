Amarnath Yatra suspended for fourth day amid bad weather across J&K

The annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy rainfall, flash floods and cloudbursts continued to batter Jammu and Kashmir, forcing authorities to keep all major religious pilgrimages in the Union Territory on hold.

Officials said no pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the Amarnath cave shrine from either the Baltal route in Ganderbal district or the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.

The suspension follows an adverse weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which prompted the administration to halt all pilgrimages from the evening of 18 July.

The restrictions also remain in place for the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra in Katra, the Shiv Khori pilgrimage in Reasi and the Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar.

Authorities said all pilgrims staying at transit camps and base camps at Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) were safe. Devotees have been instructed not to move until weather conditions improve and fresh official clearance is issued.

Around 2,800 pilgrims remain stranded at the Nunwan base camp, awaiting permission to resume their journey. While most devotees stranded at Baltal were allowed to proceed for darshan on Tuesday, no fresh movement from Nunwan was permitted because of continuing rain.