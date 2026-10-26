Ambani, Adani media outlets challenge Modi govt’s privacy law
A group of 21 publishers, including Network18, NDTV and The Indian Express, has asked SC to strike down key provisions which could undermine investigative journalism
A group of 21 Indian news publishers, including media companies owned by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, has challenged the country’s digital privacy law in the Supreme Court, arguing that it could undermine investigative journalism and expose journalists’ sources to government scrutiny, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.
The lawsuit, filed on 6 October by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), is due to be heard on Tuesday. The publishers are seeking to quash most of the law’s contentious provisions, which are scheduled to take effect from May 2027.
The Digital Personal Data Protection law, introduced to protect users’ personal data, imposes compliance requirements on digital platforms. The publishers argue that the absence of a specific exemption for news organisations could force journalists to seek consent from people they investigate and allow individuals to demand the removal of published reports.
According to the DNPA’s filing, notifying an investigation’s subject and seeking their consent could allow them to destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.
The group also argues that provisions allowing people to withdraw consent and demand data erasure could force publishers to remove or substantially redact factual reports.
The publishers have also raised concerns about government powers to demand information from organisations handling personal data. They warn that these provisions could expose confidential communications between journalists and sources, deter whistleblowers and compromise reporting on corruption, corporate wrongdoing and electoral malpractice.
The DNPA said the government had assured media companies at an August meeting that press freedom would be protected.The group also argues that provisions allowing people to withdraw consent and demand data erasure could force publishers to remove or substantially redact factual reports.
The publishers have also raised concerns about government powers to demand information from organisations handling personal data. They warn that these provisions could expose confidential communications between journalists and sources, deter whistleblowers and compromise reporting on corruption, corporate wrongdoing and electoral malpractice.
The DNPA said the government had assured media companies at an August meeting that press freedom would be protected.
However, the association argued that the absence of a written exemption for journalists remained a concern. It cited protections for the press in jurisdictions including the European Union, Singapore and Britain.
The association’s members include Ambani-owned Network18, Adani-owned NDTV, The Indian Express and Times Internet, part of the Times of India group.
The challenge marks a significant legal test of the privacy law by major media companies. Earlier challenges had been brought by free-speech activists and smaller news organisations, Reuters reported.
The lawsuit comes amid criticism of India’s press freedom record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took office in 2014. India ranked 157th among 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index this year, down from 140th in 2014. The government rejects the rankings and says the country has a vibrant media ecosystem and respects press freedom.
The publishers’ association and the media groups did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. India’s information technology ministry also did not respond, the report said.