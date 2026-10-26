Ambani, Adani media outlets challenge Modi govt’s privacy law

The group also argues that provisions allowing people to withdraw consent and demand data erasure could force publishers to remove or substantially redact factual reports.

The publishers have also raised concerns about government powers to demand information from organisations handling personal data. They warn that these provisions could expose confidential communications between journalists and sources, deter whistleblowers and compromise reporting on corruption, corporate wrongdoing and electoral malpractice.

The DNPA said the government had assured media companies at an August meeting that press freedom would be protected.The group also argues that provisions allowing people to withdraw consent and demand data erasure could force publishers to remove or substantially redact factual reports.

The publishers have also raised concerns about government powers to demand information from organisations handling personal data. They warn that these provisions could expose confidential communications between journalists and sources, deter whistleblowers and compromise reporting on corruption, corporate wrongdoing and electoral malpractice.

The DNPA said the government had assured media companies at an August meeting that press freedom would be protected.

However, the association argued that the absence of a written exemption for journalists remained a concern. It cited protections for the press in jurisdictions including the European Union, Singapore and Britain.

The association’s members include Ambani-owned Network18, Adani-owned NDTV, The Indian Express and Times Internet, part of the Times of India group.

The challenge marks a significant legal test of the privacy law by major media companies. Earlier challenges had been brought by free-speech activists and smaller news organisations, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit comes amid criticism of India’s press freedom record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took office in 2014. India ranked 157th among 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index this year, down from 140th in 2014. The government rejects the rankings and says the country has a vibrant media ecosystem and respects press freedom.

The publishers’ association and the media groups did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. India’s information technology ministry also did not respond, the report said.