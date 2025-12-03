Amid backlash over privacy, Scindia signals possible climbdown on 'mandatory' Sanchar Saathi app

Amid privacy concerns over the Sanchar Saathi app, the minister of communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Wednesday, 3 December, asserted that snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the app.

Depending on the feedback, the ministry is ready to make changes to the order regarding the installation of the app in devices, he told Lok Sabha.

"Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, no snooping hoga (it's not possible, won't happen)," he said in response to Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda's supplementary question regarding snooping concerns related to the app.

Scindia's statement follows backlash from all political parties over an order, dated 28 November mandating all mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in all handsets to be sold in India as well as in existing devices through software update.

Concerns have been raised about possible snooping and that the app could be used to read messages that users exchange.

Asserting that the app is for the protection of people, Scindia said the government wants to give choices to consumers.

If a consumer has not been registered on the app, then the app will not be operational and one can also delete the app, he stated.

There have been around 1.5 crore app downloads, he claimed and added that 26 lakh stolen handsets have been traced, 7 lakh stolen handsets have been returned to the consumers, 41 lakh mobile connections have been disconnected and six lakh frauds have been blocked.

The order also mandates mobile phone companies to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.