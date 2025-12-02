Apple, Samsung to discuss Sanchar Saathi app order with govt, may not follow in its present form

Apple and Samsung are expected to hold discussions with the government over the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) recent directive mandating the pre-installation of its fraud-reporting app Sanchar Saathi on all new mobile phones, industry sources said.

In an order dated 28 November 2025, the DoT instructed all manufacturers and importers to ensure that Sanchar Saathi comes pre-installed on new handsets and is rolled out via a software update on existing devices.

Phones manufactured or imported after 90 days from the order date must comply, and companies must report compliance within 120 days.

An industry source told PTI that Apple is seeking discussions with the government to “work out a middle path”, adding that the company “may not be able to implement the order in the current form.”

Samsung, too, is reviewing the directive and may approach the government for clarity ahead of implementation, sources said.

Emails sent by PTI to both Apple and Samsung remained unanswered.

The Sanchar Saathi platform, launched by the DoT, allows users to report stolen or fraudulent mobile connections, block lost handsets and check identity misuse. The app’s mandatory installation, the DoT says, is meant to bolster security and curb digital fraud.