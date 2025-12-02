Apple, Samsung to discuss Sanchar Saathi app order with govt, may not follow in its present form
Phone makers say directive poses compliance challenges; government mandate requires pre-installation within 90 days
Apple and Samsung are expected to hold discussions with the government over the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) recent directive mandating the pre-installation of its fraud-reporting app Sanchar Saathi on all new mobile phones, industry sources said.
In an order dated 28 November 2025, the DoT instructed all manufacturers and importers to ensure that Sanchar Saathi comes pre-installed on new handsets and is rolled out via a software update on existing devices.
Phones manufactured or imported after 90 days from the order date must comply, and companies must report compliance within 120 days.
An industry source told PTI that Apple is seeking discussions with the government to “work out a middle path”, adding that the company “may not be able to implement the order in the current form.”
Samsung, too, is reviewing the directive and may approach the government for clarity ahead of implementation, sources said.
Emails sent by PTI to both Apple and Samsung remained unanswered.
The Sanchar Saathi platform, launched by the DoT, allows users to report stolen or fraudulent mobile connections, block lost handsets and check identity misuse. The app’s mandatory installation, the DoT says, is meant to bolster security and curb digital fraud.
Support for intent, concerns on execution
Former BSNL CMD and Lava International independent director Anupam Shrivastava termed the mandate a “strong and right move” to enhance telecom cybersecurity and combat handset fraud but stressed the need for transparency.
“However, it is also extremely critical that DOT should clarify the app's exact data access and usage policies. This would mitigate users' concerns about their digital and personal privacy,” he said.
Lava International did not immediately comment on whether it will comply with the mandate.
The industry’s concerns centre on operating system integrity, user privacy obligations, and global uniformity norms, especially for companies like Apple that follow strict app-installation policies and do not allow unilateral pre-loads by governments.
With handset makers seeking more clarity and possible modifications, discussions with the government are expected in the coming weeks.
