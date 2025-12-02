Is Scindia backtracking from the ministry’s mandate on Sanchaar Saathi?

Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday claimed that consumers were free to load the Sanchaar Saathi app or decide against it. It was entirely up to the consumers, he claimed while addressing the media outside the parliament building. Reports that the government had ordered smartphone manufacturers and importers to pre-load the app and ensure that it can never be deleted, triggered a severe backlash among activists and privacy advocates.

Is it possible that the minister was exhibiting his ignorance about the direction? Doubts arise because both Reuters and Medianama which broke the story claimed that India's telecom ministry had ‘privately’ asked smartphone makers to preload all new smartphones with a state-owned cyber security app that cannot be deleted.

The decision is being justified in view of the surge of recent cyber fraud cases including digital arrests. The directive makes no mention of ceding any discretion to the consumers—which is one of the several objections being raised.

The opposition called it an attempt by the government to turn India into a surveillance state. While Pegasus spyware was introduced in India through the backdoor in collusion with the Israeli government, this time the government is brazenly trying to pre-install a spyware, a tool of surveillance which will be privy to every call, chat and data of the users, activists pointed out. As is becoming usual with the government, no consultation was held with any stakeholder before the direction was notified surreptitiously.

The telecom minister Scindia appeared to be economical with the truth as the direction issued by the ministry makes no mention of voluntary action. It actually does not allow any discretion to either the manufacturer or the consumer. Is the minister lying or is he trying to backtrack, wondered Nikhil Pahwa of Medianama.