Amid controversies, pressure mounts on Manan Mishra to quit as BCI chief

Manan Kumar Mishra has had a long innings as president of the Bar Council of India for 11 years and nine months. The BCI elects its president for a two-year-term but Mishra has been re-elected unopposed consecutively for six times. A petition filed in the Supreme Court has now sought to curtail the BCI president’s tenure to a maximum of three terms and to make it rotational. The petition also wants the BCI president to be elected by rotation from different states.

No BCI president has been elected in the last 30 years from 20 states, the petition states. Seven presidents represented seven different states for 18 years. However, Manan Mishra from Bihar has remained in the saddle for almost 12 years.

Even before his NALSAR moment, when he recklessly sought to blacklist an entire batch of students for the crime of writing to their own Vice Chancellor opposing the invite to CJI Surya Kant, Mishra has shot himself in the foot. Following the public outrage triggered by CJI’s statement describing the youth as cockroaches, which unwittingly led to the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party, Mishra rushed in to defend the CJI. As many as 40 per cent of the lawyers in the country had fake degrees, he claimed while adding that he had brought this to the notice of the CJI who was referring to them as cockroaches.

“The Bar Council of India is aware that around 35 to 40 per cent of those seen in court complexes wearing black coats and bands are fake. Their degrees are absolutely fake; they manufactured them somewhere or bought them from somewhere, and on that basis, they are practicing in courts,” the BCI chairperson is reported to have told news agency IANS. The BCI knows this, he said, because when it initiated the process to verify degrees, about 40 per cent of the advocates did not fill up the verification forms.

It was a damning confession of the BCI’s failure to regulate the legal profession. BCI’s job under the Advocates Act, 1961 is to lay down standards. It also monitors the standards and enrols law graduates, giving them the license to work as lawyers. Admitting that 40 per cent of the lawyers have fake degrees did no credit to the Council. During his long tenure, BCI has seldom flagged dubious law colleges, doubtful teachers or sellers of fake degrees, which makes his admission even more glaring. For this reason alone, he should have stepped down.