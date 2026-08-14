NALSAR row: SC protects students, calls BCI intervention ‘unnecessary’

The Supreme Court on Friday criticised the Bar Council of India (BCI) for intervening against NALSAR University of Law students who had protested against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited as the chief guest at their convocation.

The controversy began when graduating students from NALSAR’s 2026 batch wrote to the university administration seeking reconsideration of the invitation to CJI Kant. They cited concerns over his remarks and response to allegations of police action against students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Following the students’ letter, the BCI directed state bar councils not to enrol graduates from the 2026 batch. It also sought an inquiry into the conduct of students and faculty members, alleging that the protest might have been instigated by outside groups.

The move drew widespread criticism from legal circles and the public, prompting the BCI to withdraw the enrolment restriction and drop the proceedings against the students and their batch.

The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court, where senior advocate K Parameshwar argued that the BCI had no role in the internal affairs of a university.