In rapid U-turn, bar council lifts curbs on NALSAR students who boycotted CJI
Bar Council of India says the vast majority of NALSAR’s 2026 pass-outs were innocent and should not suffer for the alleged misconduct; Vice-Chancellor’s inquiry will continue
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday withdrew its earlier decision to freeze the enrolment of all 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, saying the vast majority of the graduating students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged actions of others.
In a communication issued hours after its earlier order, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said the council had thoroughly deliberated on the matter and decided to modify the direction preventing State Bar Councils from enrolling NALSAR's 2026 law graduates.
The amended order said all students from the batch would be entitled to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice. The council said its latest report indicated that the "vast majority" of students had not intended to participate in any move to show disrespect.
The BCI, however, decided to continue its factual inquiry into the controversy surrounding a campaign by some NALSAR students opposing the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest at the university's convocation.
The council said it had received reports from "reliable sources" that a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating innocent students. It said further action would be considered after receiving an inquiry report from the university's vice-chancellor.
The controversy began after a section of NALSAR students objected to the proposed participation of CJI Kant at the convocation. A representation was submitted on July 23 by 70 members of the outgoing LLB batch, with students from subsequent batches later expressing solidarity with it.
The students' objections followed remarks made by CJI Kant in the Supreme Court while hearing a plea concerning alleged police excesses during student protests in Delhi. They cited concerns over the refusal of the bench led by the CJI to urgently entertain the plea and remarks made when a lawyer sought to present videographic material relating to the alleged police action.
Earlier on Thursday, the BCI had directed State Bar Councils not to enrol any NALSAR student who graduated in 2026 "till further orders", pending a factual inquiry. It had sought details from the university about those who allegedly initiated, organised, coordinated or mobilised the campaign, including information on representations, signatories, meetings, social media groups, media interactions and any calls for boycott or disruption.
The council subsequently reconsidered the blanket restriction and stressed that individual students should not be penalised without establishing their involvement.
"No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part," the amended order said.
The reversal means that the 2026 NALSAR graduates can proceed with enrolment while the inquiry into the controversy continues.