In rapid U-turn, bar council lifts curbs on NALSAR students who boycotted CJI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday withdrew its earlier decision to freeze the enrolment of all 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, saying the vast majority of the graduating students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged actions of others.

In a communication issued hours after its earlier order, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said the council had thoroughly deliberated on the matter and decided to modify the direction preventing State Bar Councils from enrolling NALSAR's 2026 law graduates.

The amended order said all students from the batch would be entitled to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice. The council said its latest report indicated that the "vast majority" of students had not intended to participate in any move to show disrespect.

The BCI, however, decided to continue its factual inquiry into the controversy surrounding a campaign by some NALSAR students opposing the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest at the university's convocation.

The council said it had received reports from "reliable sources" that a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating innocent students. It said further action would be considered after receiving an inquiry report from the university's vice-chancellor.