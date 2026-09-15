Amid controversy over postponement of screening documentary, Congress defends Umar Khalid

Amid ongoing controversy over the proposed screening of a documentary on former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, the Congress on Tuesday, 15 September, defended him. Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad described Khalid as a “nationalist” and criticised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for opposing the screening.

The documentary, Prisoner No. 626710, was scheduled to be screened at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru. However, it was postponed by the organisers, who cited security and administrative reasons, following protests and opposition from the ABVP and Bajrang Dal.

Reacting to the ABVP's demand for permanent cancellation of the screening, Hariprasad said, “Umar Khalid is a nationalist. ABVP has no right to speak about him because they adore Nathuram Godse, who was an anti-national and the first terrorist of the country. They have no moral right to speak about Umar Khalid.”

Other prominent voices have also defended Khalid and called for his release. Sunita Viswanath, co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, called for Khalid’s freedom on the sixth anniversary of his incarceration.