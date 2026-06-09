Amid row over Rabri Devi's bungalow, Tejashwi says Bihar CM is a ‘cheap minister’

Bihar’s political scene intensified as RJD working president and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav slammed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for ordering former CM Rabri Devi to vacate her government bungalow and downgrading the security cover of several family members.

Speaking to journalists at the airport on Tuesday, Yadav called Choudhary a "cheap minister," accusing him of using the bungalow controversy and security cuts as distractions from the BJP-led government’s alleged corruption scandals and poor governance. “Samrat Choudhary is not the real chief minister. These tactics aim to divert public attention from empty coffers and government failures,” Yadav said.

The row began after the allocation of Rabri Devi’s government bungalow at 10, Circular Road—situated opposite the CM residence—to BJP leader and minister Nand Kishor Ram on May 27. This move sparked outrage, with Rabri Devi refusing to vacate and daring the CM to evict her by force. She holds the bungalow based on her status as a former CM, a position Yadav insisted has not changed.

The government maintains that Rabri Devi was allotted an alternative residence at 39, Hardinge Road in November, under her capacity as leader of the opposition in the legislative council.

Further adding fuel to the dispute, the state home department downgraded the security of Rabri Devi and her husband, RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, both of whom had ‘Z-plus’ protection, along with other family members.

Tejashwi Yadav brushed aside reports that Rabri Devi agreed to relocate to a private family residence soon. He praised the party’s volunteers who have reportedly taken on the security duties at Rabri Devi’s house after government personnel were asked to leave.

Accompanied by family members including Lalu Prasad and sister Misa Bharti, Tejashwi also highlighted what Bharti described as the BJP government’s focus on divisive issues like “cow vigilantism” and religious binaries instead of governance. She warned the ruling party would be repaid in the same coin when opposition parties gain public mandate.

This political standoff underscores the lingering tensions and power struggles in Bihar’s evolving political landscape.

(With agency inputs)