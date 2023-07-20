Amit Shah asks Manipur CM Biren Singh to take stringent action against viral video culprits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over the gruesome incident of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state's Thoubal district and asked him to take stringent action against the perpetrators, sources said on Thursday.

During their phone conversation on Thursday morning, Biren Singh informed Shah about actions being initiated, since the video of the horrific incident went viral on social media the previous day, the sources added.

The Union Home Minister then directed the Chief Minister to take stringent action against the perpetrators.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Biren Singh confirmed the arrest of one person and added that a search operation is currently underway to nab the rest of the accused.