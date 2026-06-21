Ammonia leak at Tamil Nadu seafood unit kills 7, leaves 9 critical
Most of the victims were migrant workers staying inside the factory campus in Tiruvallur district
Seven migrant workers died and more than 40 others were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Sunday, prompting a major rescue operation and a government-ordered inquiry.
The leak occurred at St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam, where around 120 migrant workers, mostly women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying within accommodation provided by the company on the factory premises.
Sunday was the unit's weekly holiday and many workers were inside their residential quarters when the gas spread through the campus.
According to police sources, the ammonia leak originated from the seafood processing unit and quickly affected the workers' accommodation area. Several workers reported breathing difficulties, while some suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.
Tiruvallur District Collector S. Kavitha said 67 affected workers were rushed to nearby medical facilities immediately after the incident. Of them, 46 were admitted to Vels Hospital and 21 to Venkateshwara Hospital.
Nine critically ill patients were later shifted by 108 ambulance services to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.
Police said around 44 patients were admitted to a nearby private hospital, including 43 women and one man. Doctors said 15 to 16 patients had been intubated and 11 were placed on ventilator support.
Authorities confirmed that seven workers had died following the leak, while nine others remained in critical condition.
Rescue operations launched
Personnel from the Periyapalayam Police Station, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue Department and Health Department rushed to the factory and carried out rescue operations.
Following a request from the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed a specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response team from its 4th Battalion headquarters in Arakkonam.
A 30-member team equipped with gas detection devices, personal protective equipment and specialised rescue gear was sent to assess the impact of the leak, secure the area and assist rescue efforts.
Government orders probe
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the constitution of an inquiry committee comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member-Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Additional Director of Public Health.
The panel has been asked to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.
The Chief Minister also directed Information Technology Minister R. Kumar, the district in-charge minister for Tiruvallur, and monitoring officer K.P. Karthikeyan to visit the site and coordinate relief measures and medical assistance for the affected workers.
Officials said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the ammonia leak and whether safety protocols were followed at the facility.