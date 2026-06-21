Ammonia leak at Tamil Nadu seafood unit kills 7, leaves 9 critical

Seven migrant workers died and more than 40 others were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Sunday, prompting a major rescue operation and a government-ordered inquiry.

The leak occurred at St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam, where around 120 migrant workers, mostly women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying within accommodation provided by the company on the factory premises.

Sunday was the unit's weekly holiday and many workers were inside their residential quarters when the gas spread through the campus.

According to police sources, the ammonia leak originated from the seafood processing unit and quickly affected the workers' accommodation area. Several workers reported breathing difficulties, while some suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Tiruvallur District Collector S. Kavitha said 67 affected workers were rushed to nearby medical facilities immediately after the incident. Of them, 46 were admitted to Vels Hospital and 21 to Venkateshwara Hospital.

Nine critically ill patients were later shifted by 108 ambulance services to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.

Police said around 44 patients were admitted to a nearby private hospital, including 43 women and one man. Doctors said 15 to 16 patients had been intubated and 11 were placed on ventilator support.

Authorities confirmed that seven workers had died following the leak, while nine others remained in critical condition.