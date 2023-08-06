Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 37 railway stations in WB to be redeveloped, to cost Rs 1,503 crore

Thirty-seven railway stations in West Bengal will be redeveloped as part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' at a cost of Rs 1,503 crore, officials said.

These are among the 508 stations in 27 states, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Among the stations in West Bengal are Sealdah, Malda Town, Bolpur, Barddhaman Junction, New Alipurduar, New Mal Junction, Tarakeswar and Rampurhat Junction, officials said.