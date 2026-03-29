A Sangh takeover of our armed forces

The Indian armed forces have traditionally been insulated from politics. Soon after India became independent, there was a demand that the Indian National Army (INA) — founded by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose — be merged with the Indian Army. This was disallowed, and the INA was disbanded to keep the Army apolitical. During communal riots, it is the Army, trusted as a neutral force, that is brought in to restore peace. These traditions are no longer inviolable.

While India does not have a quasi-religious police force like Saudi Arabia’s Mutaween, the vigilantes of the RSS-Hindutva brigade act as extra-constitutional groups who take the law into their own hands, lynching, punishing, threatening and extorting large sums of money from Muslims.

In fact, India recently took a step towards creating a Mutaween-like force when policemen posted at the Kashi Vishwanath temple were made to wear saffron dhoti-kurtas, rudrakasha beads and tripund tilaks, and told to greet pilgrims with the chant 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The saffronisation of India has taken a new and dangerous turn with Sainik Schools being handed over to Sangh affiliates on a public-private partnership model. The move threatens to bring Hindutva ideologies into military educational institutions. Since Sainik Schools help prepare a large number of students to join the armed forces, the ultimate outcome could well be the transformation of our secular armed forces into another arm of the Hindutva brigade.

Earlier, the autonomous Sainik Schools Society (SSS) functioned under the guidelines of the ministry of defence. The SSS ran 33 Sainik Schools for about 16,000 students and sent 25-30 per cent of them to various training academies of the Indian armed forces. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is on record stating that Sainik Schools have contributed more than 7,000 officers to the armed forces.