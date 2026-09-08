Ancient well discovered at demolished Saharanpur mosque site fuels political row
ASI officials estimated the structure to be 200–250 years old but cautions that further examination is required to establish its history
The discovery of a nearly 20-foot-deep well beneath debris at the site of a demolished mosque within the Saharanpur Collectorate premises has triggered a fresh political controversy in Uttar Pradesh.
An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team inspected the structure on Monday, a day after it was uncovered during the removal of debris. The examination was conducted to determine its age, construction and possible historical significance.
ASI assistant archaeological officer Manoj Kumar Yadav travelled from Lucknow to examine the site. He said the visible materials and construction methods were being studied to establish the character and approximate period of the structure.
Preliminary observations indicated that the well shared architectural features associated with the late-medieval period in the northern and central Ganga Valley. It was built using Lakhauri bricks and lime-surki mortar, materials commonly found in older structures.
Based on the bricks, construction pattern and techniques, officials estimated that the well could be between 200 and 250 years old. Yadav, however, stressed that the assessment was not conclusive.
Debris inside the well has prevented a complete inspection, while archaeological material required to determine its precise history is still being examined.
The discovery has prompted speculation about whether the structure dates to the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s period or was once associated with a temple or another religious site. Yadav cautioned against drawing such conclusions without sufficient archaeological evidence.
Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak declined to comment on the merits of the dispute, noting that the matter was before the court. He said the Uttar Pradesh government remained committed to maintaining law and order.
State minister Narendra Kashyap urged Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to consider the discovery before questioning the mosque’s demolition.
Kashyap alleged that the well had been filled before the mosque was constructed over it and claimed the religious structure had been built forcibly. He maintained that the demolition followed due legal procedure and should be viewed in the context of the earlier court proceedings.
Minister O.P. Rajbhar also said the mosque had been demolished in accordance with a court order and claimed that the inspection of the well was revealing further information about the site.
The ASI has yet to determine the structure’s precise age, original purpose or any possible connection to an earlier religious or historical building. Further investigation is expected once the debris obstructing the well has been cleared.
With IANS inputs