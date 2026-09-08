Ancient well discovered at demolished Saharanpur mosque site fuels political row

The discovery of a nearly 20-foot-deep well beneath debris at the site of a demolished mosque within the Saharanpur Collectorate premises has triggered a fresh political controversy in Uttar Pradesh.

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team inspected the structure on Monday, a day after it was uncovered during the removal of debris. The examination was conducted to determine its age, construction and possible historical significance.

ASI assistant archaeological officer Manoj Kumar Yadav travelled from Lucknow to examine the site. He said the visible materials and construction methods were being studied to establish the character and approximate period of the structure.

Preliminary observations indicated that the well shared architectural features associated with the late-medieval period in the northern and central Ganga Valley. It was built using Lakhauri bricks and lime-surki mortar, materials commonly found in older structures.

Based on the bricks, construction pattern and techniques, officials estimated that the well could be between 200 and 250 years old. Yadav, however, stressed that the assessment was not conclusive.

Debris inside the well has prevented a complete inspection, while archaeological material required to determine its precise history is still being examined.