Andhra HC directs CID not to arrest Nara Lokesh until 4 October

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the CID not to arrest Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary and arrested party supremo Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in the skill development project and AP FiberNet scams until 4 October.

The HC passed the interim order on a petition by Lokesh, seeking anticipatory bail in both the cases. The court took up the petitions for hearing and later adjourned the same until 4 October. It also adjourned hearing on Lokesh’s anticipatory bail petition in the AP FiberNet case.

Earlier, the court disposed of a petition filed by Lokesh for anticipatory bail in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case after the CID said it will issue notice to Lokesh under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Advocate-general Subrahmanyam Sriram informed the court that Lokesh will be issued a notice under 41A of the CrPC for questioning in the case. Since the arrest is not apprehended in the case, the court disposed of the TDP leader’s petition after directing him to cooperate in the investigation.