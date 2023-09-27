Naidu’s arrest a political issue confined to Andhra, says BRS

Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday, 26 September, said that the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is a political issue between two parties in Andhra Pradesh and defended denial of permission for rallies in Hyderabad on the ground that this may lead to law-and-order problems in the Telangana capital.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao made it clear that his party believes it is a political battle between two parties in the neighbouring state.

"Some leaders may have spoken individually but we are staying neutral," he told reporters when asked about a few BRS leaders condemning the arrest of the former Andhra Chief Minister.

"What is happening with respect to Chandrababu Naidu is primarily a political issue confined to Andhra Pradesh. It’s a battle of wits between two political parties in Andhra Pradesh. It has no consequences or no effect on Telangana or its people. Our stand is clear. It’s a political issue confined to another state. What happens in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, is of no consequence to Telangana,” he said.