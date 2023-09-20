Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on ex-CM Naidu's Skill Development Corp scam case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, 19 September reserved orders on a petition filed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash an FIR filed against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case. The judgment is expected to be pronounced in two days.

The court heard arguments from the legal counsels of Naidu and the AP Crime Investigation Department.

Naidu was represented by senior counsels Harish Salve, who joined virtually, and Siddarth Luthra. They argued that the CID did not obtain prior permission from the Governor as is mandatory for conducting any inquiry or investigation into an offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant.

However, Mukul Rohatgi, who argued for the CID joining virtually from Delhi, argued that Section 17 (A) of Prevention of Corruption Act is not applicable to the TDP supremo. He said an intensive investigation is required in the case. He was also assisted by Ranjit Kumar and Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy.