Andhra to offer cash incentives for third, fourth child: Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh CM says state must reverse declining birth rate, calls children an 'asset'
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced cash incentives of Rs 30,000 for families having a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child as part of the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts to counter declining population growth.
Addressing a public meeting in Srikakulam district during the ‘SwarnaAndhra–SwachAndhra’ programme, the Chief Minister said the government had already taken the decision and would announce detailed guidelines within a month.
“I have made a new decision. We will provide Rs 30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child. Isn’t this the right decision?” Naidu said.
The announcement marks a significant shift from Naidu’s earlier advocacy of population control policies.
Shift from population control to population growth
Naidu said changing demographic trends and falling birth rates had compelled governments to rethink population policies.
“Earlier we spoke about population control, but now the time has come for society to work together to increase the birth rate,” he said.
The latest announcement follows an earlier proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government to provide Rs 25,000 for the birth of a second child.
On 5 March, Naidu had informed the Assembly that the government was considering financial incentives for couples opting for a second child. Later, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav indicated that the scheme would be expanded to cover third and subsequent children as well.
Concern over declining fertility rate
Naidu said increasing incomes and changing social attitudes were contributing to falling fertility rates, with some families opting to have only one child.
He also claimed that some couples chose to have a second child only if their firstborn was not a boy.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the replacement-level Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1 children per woman, which is considered necessary to keep population levels stable.
“A population remains stable only when the average fertility rate is 2.1,” he said.
Naidu warned that ageing populations and declining birth rates had adversely affected economies in several countries, arguing that Andhra Pradesh should avoid a similar demographic crisis.
Rejecting the notion that children are a burden, he said, “Children are an asset, and I will prove it.”