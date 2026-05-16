Andhra to offer cash incentives for third, fourth child: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced cash incentives of Rs 30,000 for families having a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child as part of the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts to counter declining population growth.

Addressing a public meeting in Srikakulam district during the ‘SwarnaAndhra–SwachAndhra’ programme, the Chief Minister said the government had already taken the decision and would announce detailed guidelines within a month.

“I have made a new decision. We will provide Rs 30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child. Isn’t this the right decision?” Naidu said.

The announcement marks a significant shift from Naidu’s earlier advocacy of population control policies.

Shift from population control to population growth

Naidu said changing demographic trends and falling birth rates had compelled governments to rethink population policies.

“Earlier we spoke about population control, but now the time has come for society to work together to increase the birth rate,” he said.

The latest announcement follows an earlier proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government to provide Rs 25,000 for the birth of a second child.