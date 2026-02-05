Andre Béteille, 1934–2026: The Quiet Architect of Indian Sociology

Andre Béteille, who passed away in 2026 at the age of 91, leaves behind a legacy that is at once monumental and understated. As one of the founding pillars of modern sociology in India, he combined meticulous fieldwork, lucid prose, and a deep ethical commitment to equality, shaping generations of students and redefining how India’s social order is studied and understood.

His memoir Sunlight on the Garden — a finely observed account of childhood in colonial Chandannagar and intellectual youth in Calcutta —only deepens the sense that Béteille was not just a scholar but a witness to, and interpreter of, India’s turbulent mid-twentieth-century transformation.

From Chandannagar to Delhi: A Life in Social Thought

Born in 1934 in Chandannagar, then a French colonial enclave in Bengal, Béteille grew up at the crossroads of European rationalism and Bengali intellectual ferment. Fluent in English, French, and Bengali, he moved between worlds without losing a distinctively Indian sociological sensibility. After initial training in physics, he turned to sociology at the University of Calcutta, a shift that would place him at the heart of India’s post-Independence social-scientific awakening.

His early experiences—famine, communal riots, Partition, and the fracturing of a cosmopolitan Bengal—left an imprint on his later work on inequality, violence, and the fragility of democratic institutions. *Sunlight on the Garden* captures these formative years with a novelist’s eye, yet even in personal recollection Béteille’s sociological gaze is evident: he treats his own life as a case study in the interplay of class, language, and colonial modernity.

The Teacher Who Put Teaching First

For over three decades, Béteille taught at Delhi School of Economics, where he became synonymous with rigorous yet humane pedagogy. Colleagues and students alike recall a professor who treated the classroom as a space of democratic dialogue rather than didactic authority. He once wrote that in his career he had “always put teaching ahead of research,” a stance that resonated with the demands of the Indian university system and with his belief that sociology must be accessible to students, not just specialists.

His lectures on social stratification, caste, and political institutions were marked by conceptual clarity and a refusal of jargon. Many of today’s leading Indian sociologists trace their intellectual formation to those seminars, where Béteille insisted on empirical grounding, comparative thinking, and a constant questioning of received wisdom.