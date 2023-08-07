Angus Cloud 'did not intend to end his life', his mother asserts

Angus Cloud's mother has asserted in a Facebook post that her son "did not intend to end his life”.

The actor, best known for his role as drug dealer Fezco in the HBO series 'Euphoria', died at his family's home in Oakland, California, on July 31. He was 25.

In a long post, his mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, said that her son may have "overdosed accidentally and tragically" but that "it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world".

Appreciating the love the family has received at “this shattered time", she said "I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one."